Manchester United are considering bringing Scott McTominay back to the club in the coming months.

The 29-year-old Scottish international has been exceptional for Napoli, helping them win the league title last season. He was one of the best players in Europe, and he was nominated for the Ballon d’Or.

Manchester United sold him for around €30 million. Napoli are unlikely to let him leave easily. They could demand in excess of €60 million in order to sell the player. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are prepared to pay up for him. They need more drive and goals in the middle of the park, and the Scottish International could be ideal

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United are aware that bringing back the Scottish international to the club for a fee in excess of €60 million would be a catastrophic failure on their part. It remains to be seen of the situation develops.

Meanwhile, convincing the Scottish midfielder to return to Old Trafford will be difficult as well. He’s currently playing for one of Italy’s best teams and competing for major trophies. On the other hand, Manchester United are going through a period of uncertainty and rebuilding. They are currently without a permanent manager. The midfielder might not want to return to an unstable environment right now.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. If Manchester United manage to sign the player, it could prove to be a quality acquisition. He knows the Premier League and Manchester United well, and he could make an immediate impact. McTominay might feel that he has unfinished business at Manchester United.