Manchester United are in a state of turmoil once again. The decision to sack Ruben Amorim has failed to deliver an immediate turnaround, with results under interim boss Darren Fletcher doing little to ease the growing frustration around Old Trafford.

A scrappy 2-2 draw with Burnley was followed by a damaging 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Brighton, leaving supporters searching desperately for something, anything, to feel positive about.

Amid the chaos, however, one encouraging storyline has emerged. Benjamin Sesko has finally started scoring goals.

Benjamin Sesko comes alive after Ruben Amorim’s exit

For much of the season, Sesko looked like a striker short of confidence. Chances were scarce, his movement was restricted, and goals were painfully hard to come by under Amorim’s rigid tactical setup.

That has changed almost immediately since the Portuguese coach was dismissed.

In just two matches under Fletcher, the Slovenian forward has scored three goals.

He struck twice against Burnley to rescue a point and followed it up with another goal against Brighton, once again proving United’s most dangerous attacking outlet.

While the team continues to struggle collectively, Sesko is no longer part of the problem.

He looks sharper, more aggressive, and noticeably freer in his movement. The handbrake appears to be off.

Sesko’s numbers show a clear post-Amorim revival

The contrast in Sesko’s form before and after Amorim’s departure is stark.

Under Amorim, the striker was absolutely poor. In fact, Sesko’s last goal under Amorim came back in October 2025, against Sunderland.

Under Amorim: He averaged a goal only once every four or five games.

Post-Amorim: He has three goals in just two games.

While the sample size remains small, the shift is impossible to ignore. Sesko is finally performing at a level that reflects the significant fee United paid for him last summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s return could help Sesko even more

Speculation continues to grow that club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could return in a caretaker role, and that possibility may excite Sesko more than anyone.

Solskjaer, a former elite striker himself, has a proven track record of improving forwards through intelligent movement, quick transitions, and confidence-based attacking play.

That style would suit Sesko perfectly. Tall, powerful, and quick across the ground, the 21-year-old thrives when attacking space rather than operating in a slow, structured system.

Manchester United’s problems remain deep and unresolved, particularly at the back. But if Sesko can maintain this momentum, and if the club finally builds around his strengths, there may yet be a small silver lining in an otherwise bleak campaign.