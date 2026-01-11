(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Italian defender Giorgio Scalvini from Atalanta.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Newcastle are looking to add depth to the defensive unit following Fabian Schar’s injury. The 22-year-old Italian is highly rated across Europe, and Newcastle believe he could be a quality acquisition.

Scalvini is considered one of the finest young defensive talents in Italian football right now. It will be interesting to see if Atalanta is prepared to sanction his departure.

Newcastle have been keeping tabs on his development, and they have done a lot of work behind the scenes.

It will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done. The young defender could be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League, especially if they are prepared to offer him regular opportunities.

Newcastle have an ambitious project and a quality team. They are competing in the UEFA Champions League, and they could be an attractive destination for talented players.

Newcastle will be hoping to compete with top teams regularly, and they need to improve the squad. The defensive unit needs improvement. They have looked mediocre at the back this season. Signing one of the best young defensive talents around could prove to be a wise decision.

However, Atalanta will not want to lose a talented young player like him easily. He is an important part of their future, and he will cost around £35 million. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle is prepared to pay the asking price for him. They are one of the wealthiest clubs around, and they have the resources to get the deal done.