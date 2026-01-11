Eddie Howe is worried about his Newcastle squad. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Vasco da Gama attacker Rayan.

According to a report from Chronicle Live, the 19-year-old could be available for around £20 million.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle follow up on their interest with an offer to sign the player. Several clubs are thought to be monitoring the talented young Brazilian. Meanwhile, Newcastle are scouting South American talents, and Rayan has caught their eye.

It is no secret that Newcastle need more depth in the attacking unit, and the 19-year-old could be a long-term acquisition for them. He can operate as a centre forward as well as on the flanks. Newcastle need a dynamic attacker like him.

Rayan has already made over 100 appearances for Vasco da Gama, and he has 26 goals to his name. He will only improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a future star for Newcastle. It will be interesting to see if the magpies can get the deal done in the coming months.

Although the player has a £69 million release clause in his contract, it is highly unlikely that any club would be willing to pay that much for him. Newcastle will be hoping to sign him for a more reasonable fee. If they can get the deal done for £20 million, it would be a true investment for them. The player has the physicality and technical attributes to adapt to English football, and he could justify the investment in the long run.

Moving to England would be an exciting opportunity for him, and the Brazilian will look to prove himself in the Premier League.