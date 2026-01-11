Chemsdine Talbi scored Sunderland's winning goal against Chelsea. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Arthur Masuaku has been linked with a move away from Sunderland, and Belgian club Standard Liège are interested in signing him.

The DRC Congo international is currently away on international duty at the AFCON. It will be interesting to see if Sunderland are prepared to sell him this month.

Sunderland should keep Arthur Masuaku

Sunderland have done quite well since securing promotion to the Premier League, and they have done well in the top flight. They will look to finish in the top half of the table, and they need quality and depth in the team. Even though Masuaku has not been a regular player for them, he could still be a useful option in the second half of the season.

The defender has registered just four appearances across all competitions so far.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, the Belgian outfit wants to sign a quality defender, and they have identified the Congolese as a potential target.

They are expected to make contact with Sunderland regarding a potential move, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Masuaku keen on exit

Masuaku is reportedly open to joining the Belgian club. He wants to play regularly, and the move to Belgium would be ideal for him. The player is at the peak of his career, and sitting on the bench at the English club will not benefit him. Sunderland must give him more opportunities if they want him to stay at the club.

If they cannot provide him with the necessary opportunities, it would be wise of the Black Cats to sanction his departure instead of holding on to an unhappy player. His departure could free up the funds to bring in a quality replacement.