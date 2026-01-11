Talks opened: Man City midfielder involved in talks over summer move as free agent

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Galatasaray are preparing an ambitious summer move that could see two former Manchester City icons reunited in Istanbul.

According to Italian journalist Nicolò Schira, the Turkish giants have opened official talks with Bernardo Silva over the possibility of signing him as a free agent at the end of the season.

Bernardo, whose contract situation has been the subject of intense speculation for months, is expected to assess all available options as he enters a pivotal stage of his career.

The Portugal international has spent seven trophy-laden years at Manchester City, becoming one of Pep Guardiola’s most trusted and versatile players.

His ability to operate in midfield, wide areas, or even in advanced roles has made him invaluable in City’s era of domestic and European dominance.

Man City star Bernardo Silva could leave in the summer

However, with his contract nearing expiry, the possibility of a dramatic change of scenery is becoming increasingly realistic and Galatasaray are determined to position themselves at the front of the queue.

A key factor behind Galatasaray’s confidence is Bernardo’s close friendship with İlkay Gündoğan, his former Manchester City teammate.

Gündoğan made the move to Istanbul last summer, becoming a marquee signing for the Turkish champions and a leader within Okan Buruk’s squad.

The two players formed a highly successful partnership during their time at City, sharing Premier League titles, domestic cups, and the club’s historic Champions League triumph.

Galatasaray believe that reuniting the pair could elevate the team both on and off the pitch, bringing not only elite quality but also championship mentality, leadership, and experience at the highest level of European football.

Galatasaray are ready to move for the Portuguese star

The Turkish giants are also known for making bold, high-profile signings and have strengthened their reputation as an attractive destination for global stars.

While Bernardo Silva has also been linked with clubs in Spain, France, and Saudi Arabia, the allure of joining Gündoğan could be a decisive factor.

For Galatasaray, landing Bernardo would be one of the biggest signings in their recent history, a move that would send a powerful message domestically.

Talks are still in the early stages, but the ambition is clear from the Turkish giants.

