Tottenham fans wave flags (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Wolves are interested in signing Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky.

According to inFotbal.cz, Wolves have now held talks with Tottenham regarding a move for the 22-year-old.

Antonin Kinsky needs games

Kinsky is not a regular starter for Tottenham, and he needs to play more often. The move to Wolverhampton Wanderers could be ideal for him.

The player is still only 22, and he needs to play regularly in order to continue his development.

Wolves are hoping to sign the player on loan until the end of the season. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are prepared to sanction his departure.

Regular football during the second half of the season could be ideal for the young goalkeeper, and the move makes a lot of sense for him. He would get to compete at a high level regularly and return to Tottenham at the end of his loan spell in the summer.

It could put him in a better position to challenge for the starting spot at the North London club.

Currently, he is behind Guglielmo Vicario in the pecking order, and he is unlikely to start for Tottenham unless he manages to prove himself at the highest level.

Wolves could use Kinsky

Meanwhile, Wolves are fighting for survival in the Premier League. They are at the bottom of the league table, and they will look to stay up. They need quality signings in January. They have been quite poor at the back, and they have let in 41 goals in the league so far. Signing a quality goalkeeper could make a big difference for them.

Kinsky is a talented player, and he might be able to help them improve. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham sanction his departure over the next few days.

They will not be able to provide the 22-year-old with regular game time, so it makes sense for them to send him out on loan to continue his development with regular football.