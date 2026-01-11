Tottenham ready to wait till the end of the season to make decision on 30-year-old

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Tottenham will wait until the end of the season before making a final decision on the long-term future of midfielder João Palhinha, according to Sky Germany.

The club currently hold an option to make his loan move from Bayern Munich permanent for a fee of €25 million, but Spurs are in no rush to commit as they continue evaluating his impact, fitness and suitability within the squad.

Since arriving in North London, Palhinha has brought experience, defensive steel, and ball-winning aggression to a Tottenham midfield that needed more bite and structure.

His Premier League pedigree, especially his reputation as one of the league’s top tacklers, made him an attractive short-term solution for Spurs, who wanted more stability in midfield after a series of inconsistent performances.

Tottenham are being patient with Joao Palhinha

However, the club are approaching the situation carefully. With Thomas Frank overseeing a long-term rebuild, Spurs want to ensure that Palhinha fits the tactical evolution planned for next season.

The 30-year-old’s age and physical playing style are also factors being weighed against the €25 million fee and the wage package required for a permanent transfer.

From Bayern’s perspective, the situation remains fluid. The German champions are expected to overhaul several positions this summer, and Palhinha’s future in Munich is equally uncertain.

The Portuguese star’s move could get permanent

The Bundesliga side are believed to be open to a permanent sale, but they are waiting for Tottenham’s decision before determining their next move.

Palhinha’s performances will play a major role in shaping Tottenham’s verdict.

If he continues to deliver high-level consistency and influence Spurs’ midfield, the North London club may see the €25 million option as a smart investment in both quality and experience.

