61-year-old in line to replace Glasner at Crystal Palace

José Bordalás could be edging closer to a Premier League move, with Crystal Palace closely monitoring the situation amid growing uncertainty surrounding the 61-year-old’s future at Getafe CF, according to Fichajes.



Bordalás is reportedly unhappy with the Getafe board, and while he may remain in charge until the end of the season, the expectation is that he will depart “sooner rather than later”.

Bordalás has earned widespread respect in Spain for his transformative work at Getafe across multiple spells.

Known for his intense, disciplined, and tactically structured approach, he has repeatedly overachieved with a squad operating on one of the smallest budgets in La Liga.

His teams are recognised for their compactness, aggressive pressing, and collective work rate, qualities that have made Getafe notoriously difficult to play against.

Crystal Palace are preparing for life after Glasner

This track record has caught the attention of Crystal Palace, who are believed to be preparing for life after Oliver Glasner.

Despite delivering three impressive campaigns in south London and overseeing significant progress, Glasner is now understood to be eyeing a move to a top-tier Premier League club.

Reports of recurring frustration with Palace’s internal structure and transfer strategy have intensified doubts about his long-term commitment.

As a result, Palace are drawing up early succession plans, and Bordalás features prominently among the names admired by the club’s hierarchy.

Those inside Selhurst Park see him as a manager capable of maximising performance from limited resources and maintaining the tactical discipline that has underpinned Palace’s evolution in recent years.

Bordalás will be high in demand in the summer

If Bordalás becomes available, interest from England is expected to grow quickly. Premier League clubs in search of a manager who prioritises structure, defensive solidity, and high work-rate football would view him as an ideal fit.

However, Crystal Palace are considered early front-runners due to their clear admiration and the growing likelihood that Glasner could depart.

As tensions rise and Premier League opportunities emerge, the upcoming months could mark a turning point in the Spanish tactician’s career.

