Arsenal make key appointment who helped Liverpool win league title under Klopp

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal have taken another bold step in their pursuit of Premier League glory by hiring world-renowned throw-in specialist Thomas Grønnemark, according to The Times.

The Danish coach, widely regarded as the leading expert in set-piece throw-ins, has been working with the club as a consultant in recent weeks, making several visits to London Colney to pass on his expertise as Mikel Arteta looks to extract every possible marginal gain.

Grønnemark is best known for his influential role at Liverpool, where his innovative techniques helped transform the Reds’ throw-in efficiency during the early years of Jürgen Klopp’s tenure.

His work contributed to Liverpool’s rise into one of Europe’s most formidable sides, helping them secure the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and Club World Cup.

Arsenal look to gain advantage over Premier League rivals

His methods focus not just on long throws, but on creating structured patterns, movement triggers, and overloads designed to retain and progress possession, turning what is often an overlooked restart into a tactical weapon.

Arteta, who has already revolutionised Arsenal’s set-piece output with the help of specialist coach Nicolas Jover, is determined to leave no stone unturned.

Bringing Grønnemark on board reflects that commitment. Arsenal have built a reputation this season for meticulous preparation and fine margins, and the addition of a throw-in coach signals their intention to continue innovating as the title race intensifies.

The Gunners currently sit six points ahead of Manchester City, but those inside the club are acutely aware of their history of late-season drop-offs.

Last year’s collapse still lingers in the background, and Arteta is determined to ensure there is no repeat.

Arsenal’s recent goalless draw against an injury-hit Liverpool side threatened to disrupt their momentum, but the team have since stabilised, extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight matches following the December defeat to Aston Villa.

Gunners are flying high under Mikel Arteta this season

With confidence high and performances improving, Arsenal appear firmly on track for a major trophy under Arteta.

The Spaniard’s only previous silverware, the 2020 FA Cup, came behind closed doors during the Covid-impacted season. A Premier League title would mark not only a historic achievement but a validation of Arteta’s long-term project.

Hiring Grønnemark is another indicator of that ambition. Arsenal’s set-pieces have become a vital pillar of their success, and with margins at the top tighter than ever, the club believes mastering throw-in phases could provide an edge against their fiercest rivals.

