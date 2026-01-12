(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are in formal talks with Atletico Madrid to bring England international Conor Gallagher back to the Premier League in a deal that could define their season.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Midlands club is negotiating a loan deal with a conditional obligation to buy, valued at approximately €30m (£25m).

While Atletico Madrid remain reluctant to sanction a purely temporary exit for the 25-year-old, reports indicate they are open to a deal if the purchase conditions are “easily achieved.”

Negotiations are progressing rapidly, with the Spanish giants seeking coverage of the player’s wages and a loan fee on top of the future transfer sum.

Conor Gallagher, who has found minutes harder to come by in Diego Simeone’s system recently, is understood to be open to the move.

Aston Villa closing in on move for Conor Gallagher

Unai Emery has long been an admirer of Gallagher’s high-energy style, viewing him as the perfect engine to drive Villa’s midfield for the remainder of the campaign.

The proposed deal structure, a loan with a near-guaranteed obligation to buy, is designed to satisfy Atletico’s desire for a permanent sale while fitting within Villa’s immediate financial framework.

The £25m valuation represents a significant market opportunity for a player of Gallagher’s pedigree.

Although Atletico have publicly held firm on keeping their squad intact, the reality of balancing their own books and the player’s desire for regular football has softened their stance.

With Gallagher keen to return to England to cement his place in the national team setup, Villa are confident of wrapping up the deal quickly, provided they can agree on the specific performance triggers that would make the transfer permanent.

Aston Villa eyeing big name January signings second season in a row

If completed, the Gallagher deal would mark the second consecutive January in which Aston Villa have secured high-profile reinforcements to fuel a strong finish to the season.

The strategy mirrors the club’s sensational winter window of 2025, where the loan deals of Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio proved to be a masterstroke, propelling the club into the Champions League places.

Villa’s hierarchy is intent on replicating that “mid-season catalyst” effect.

By targeting proven elite-level talent like Gallagher, players who can immediately raise the technical and physical floor of the squad, Emery is signaling that Villa are not just content with participating in the race for the top four, but are serious contenders for a shock title race.

They currently sit 3rd in table with 43 points, on level with 2nd placed Man City and just six points behind league leaders Arsenal.

With the club once again well-positioned in the table, the arrival of Gallagher could provide the same spark that Asensio and Rashford delivered twelve months ago.