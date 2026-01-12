Watch: Dominik Szoboszlai scores outrageous long-range strike vs Barnsley

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Dominik Szoboszlai has given Liverpool the lead against Barnsley and he has done so in style.

The Hungarian midfielder has been Liverpool’s best player this season, and he has taken his fine form in the FA Cup.

Collecting a pass from nearly 28 yards out, Szoboszlai took a touch before unleashing a rocket of a strike straight into the top left corner.

The goal was worthy of comparisons with the club’s iconic number 8, Steven Gerrard, whose number now Szoboszlai wears.

Watch the goal below:

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham manager Thomas Frank
Hijack on as Tottenham launch late bid for midfielder with 50 goals and 48 assists
Xabi Alonso with overlay of Liverpool and Man United logos
Real Madrid sack Xabi Alonso – but another job could already be lined up
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery with overlay of mystery player
Aston Villa closing in on stunning January move for player with 50 goals and 48 assists

 

More Stories Dominik Szoboszlai

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *