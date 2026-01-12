Dominik Szoboszlai has given Liverpool the lead against Barnsley and he has done so in style.
The Hungarian midfielder has been Liverpool’s best player this season, and he has taken his fine form in the FA Cup.
Collecting a pass from nearly 28 yards out, Szoboszlai took a touch before unleashing a rocket of a strike straight into the top left corner.
The goal was worthy of comparisons with the club’s iconic number 8, Steven Gerrard, whose number now Szoboszlai wears.
Watch the goal below:
Liverpool take the lead courtesy of a thunderous strike from Dominik Szoboszlai ?
? Watch live on @footballontnt and @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/5IIuFfZqia
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 12, 2026
