English manager close to getting the Man United job after positive talks with the club

Michael Carrick has taken a significant step toward becoming Manchester United’s new interim manager after holding positive and productive discussions with INEOS and senior figures within the club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The former United midfielder, who previously served as caretaker boss in 2021 and enjoyed an impressive short spell in charge, is now considered one of the leading candidates to guide the team through the remainder of the season.

Man United are expected to announce their new interim coach this week, with the club keen to stabilise the dressing room following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim.

Carrick, currently admired for his calm leadership style and tactical clarity, is understood to be hopeful of securing the position as talks continue.

Michael Carrick has strong ties with Man United

Carrick’s connection to United runs deep. He spent 12 years at Old Trafford as a player, winning multiple Premier League titles, the Champions League, League Cups, and the Europa League.

After retiring, he joined the coaching staff under José Mourinho and remained part of the setup during Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s tenure.

His brief caretaker spell in 2021, where he recorded strong results in the Premier League and Champions League, left a positive impression on the club hierarchy.

Since then, Carrick has enhanced his managerial reputation with a highly successful period at Middlesbrough, where he implemented a possession-based, attacking philosophy and guided the club into Championship playoff contention.

That track record has strengthened his profile at exactly the moment United are searching for stability.

Solskjær is also looking to make Old Trafford return

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjær is also waiting on the club’s decision. The Norwegian, who remains a popular figure among many supporters and former staff, is open to returning in a short-term capacity if asked.

Solskjær has maintained strong relationships within the club and has publicly expressed willingness to help United through transitional periods.

INEOS, now heavily involved in football operations following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority takeover, are moving quickly behind the scenes.

Their immediate priority is to steady the team, address dressing-room uncertainty, and create a clear pathway toward appointing a permanent manager in the summer.

