"Really pushing" - Fabrizio Romano names player Liverpool are desperate to sign

According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are “realling pushing” to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The English defender has entered the final six months of his contract at Selhurst Park and some of the top Premier League clubs are ready to make a move for him.

Liverpool hold long term interest in signing the former Chelsea defender.

Manchester City have joined the race to sign him due to their injury crisis while Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is a big fan of the 25-year-old defender.

The race to sign him is getting intense as Palace consider selling their star player this month.

If Palace wait till the summer, Guehi would become a free agent and leave for free.

Romano has cofirmed that Premier League clubs, particularly Liverpool, are ready to make a move for Guehi, while also mentioning Arsenal’s admiration for the defender.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Romano said:

“I can tell you: The real intention of the player has always been to move in the summer on a free transfer.

“Liverpool are really pushing. Arsenal are calling because Arteta is a big fan. With these two clubs insisting, Bayern also having some meetings for Guehi, but Upamecano is expected to sign a new contract.

“Then Manchester City have been clear; they will try, they want to make an important proposal, and they want to go strong for Marc Guehi in this January window. So, Man City will try also next week. If the player accepts, Manchester City are prepared to make an agreement with Crystal Palace – they don’t see any problems with that.

“But, it’s on the player, and his plan has always been to move in the summer on a free.”

Competition to sign Guehi is expected to be intense

It would not be wrong to assume that Guehi is one of the most sought after players in he market right now.

His form, his consistency and his performance for Palace as well as for the England national team has shown his level as a player.

At the age of 25, he is set to enter the peak years of his career and his potential availability in a bargain deal is something that has caught the attention of the top clubs.

Liverpool failed to sign him last summer but that could change either this month or after the end of the season but City are desperate for a new central defensive and are expected to make their move soon.

As for Arsenal, it hardly makes sense to sign Guehi since they already have players like Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba in this position.

