'If the price is right' - Man City and Liverpool given hope of signing English star

Crystal Palace may be forced into a difficult decision over the future of club captain Marc Guéhi, with Manchester City pushing hard to secure a deal for the centre-back in the January transfer window, according to Football Insider.

With both Joško Gvardiol and Rúben Dias sidelined through injury, Pep Guardiola’s side have moved aggressively to reinforce their defense and they believe Palace’s contractual situation puts them in a position to strike.

City are not alone in the race. Premier League rivals Liverpool remain keen admirers of Guéhi and have maintained interest since their late attempt to sign him last summer.

With Guéhi entering the final months of his contract, more European giants, including Arsenal and Bayern Munich, are expected to compete for his signature when he becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

Liverpool & Man City given hope of signing Guéhi

Palace, however, still hope to retain Guéhi until the summer, hoping to avoid losing a key leader during a crucial period.

Manager Oliver Glasner has made the defender central to his project, valuing both his ability and authority as club captain.

Yet Football Insider’s report suggests Palace may be tempted by a substantial January bid, given the risk of losing him for nothing in six months’ time. Former chief scout Mick Brown addressed the situation candidly:

“Yeah, if the price is right, Palace could end up selling Marc Guehi before the window closes.

“We all know that they’re going to lose out if nothing happens in this transfer window, Guehi will walk out on a free transfer and have his pick of clubs in the summer.

“Every player has got his price, Palace did very well to hang onto him in the summer when they turned down that late move to Liverpool on deadline day.

“We know Oliver Glasner is determined to keep hold of Guehi, he’s such a key man for him, he’s the club captain as well.

“Crystal Palace have resigned themselves to that [letting Guehi leave for free] as well that they are happy to keep him and let him walk out on a free as well.

“So unless City do come up with a big big offer which is too good to turn down, I don’t think Palace will be in any rush to let him go.”

Can Man City sign Guéhi in January?

City are well aware of this stance and are exploring whether a sizeable bid could force Palace into negotiations.

Given their defensive injuries and heavy fixture load across multiple competitions, securing an elite centre-back this month has become a priority.

Palace are in a difficult situation right now. Sell now for a substantial fee or keep their captain for sporting reasons and potentially lose one of the Premier League’s most coveted defenders for free.

