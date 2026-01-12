Liverpool ready to break transfer record by offering £156 million for 22-year-old

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to break the British transfer record once again in an extraordinary attempt to sign Jude Bellingham, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The report claims the Reds are willing to pay an eye-watering £156 million to lure the England international away from Real Madrid, despite there being no indication that Los Blancos are open to any negotiations.

Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid in 2023 and has since become one of the most influential midfielders in world football, is considered untouchable by the Spanish giants.

His performances in La Liga and the Champions League have already established him as a generational talent and Madrid’s long-term plans revolve heavily around him.

Liverpool ready to step up interest in Bellingham

Yet Liverpool appear ready to test Madrid’s resolve with a bid that would completely rewrite the transfer history books.

A £156m proposal would surpass the club’s own British-record signing of Alexander Isak, who joined Anfield in 2025 for £125m. It would also eclipse any fee previously paid by a Premier League side.

The Merseyside club have undergone a remarkable transformation in recent seasons. Once known for smart, value-driven recruitment, Liverpool have now become one of the Premier League’s financial powerhouses.

Their ambitions have grown, and so has their spending.

In addition to the club-record move for Isak, Liverpool also completed major signings last summer, including Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike.

Reds want Bellingham to join their star studded attack

Liverpool’s interest in Bellingham is long-standing. Before he chose Real Madrid, the Reds were heavily involved in the race to sign him from Borussia Dortmund.

For Liverpool, pairing Bellingham with Wirtz, Isak, and their existing stars would create one of the most dynamic squads on the continent.

It would also mark a symbolic moment, a statement that Liverpool are willing to compete financially with the biggest clubs in Europe.

Despite the staggering amount Liverpool are reportedly prepared to offer, Real Madrid have given no indication they would consider selling Bellingham.

