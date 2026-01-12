Arne Slot (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are urgently searching for a replacement for Conor Bradley, who will be out for several months with a knee injury.

Liverpool’s January transfer plans have been thrown into chaos following confirmation that Conor Bradley has suffered a season-ending knee injury.

The 22-year-old, sustained a significant knee injury during the 0-0 stalemate with Arsenal on Thursday.

Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has confirmed the club is now in an “urgent” search for cover, but moved quickly to debunk one major rumour.

Despite widespread reports in Germany linking Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Ryerson to Anfield,

— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 12, 2026

The injury comes at a critical juncture for Arne Slot. With Liverpool currently fighting to bridge a gap to the league leaders, losing Bradley is a massive blow.

Liverpool are now left with Frimpong as the only senior specialist.

While Joe Gomez can cover, his lack of offensive output disrupts Slot’s system.

Plettenberg’s update suggests the club is working around the clock to find a solution that balances immediate impact with long-term value, rather than panic-buying a stopgap like Ryerson.

Three right-backs Liverpool could look to sign in January

Liverpool’s recruitment team could likely turn their attention to profiles that match Slot’s high-intensity requirements.

Givairo Read (Feyenoord)

The most logical link. The 19-year-old flourished under Slot’s guidance at Feyenoord and has continued to impress in the Eredivisie.

He offers a similar profile to Bradley, tenacious in the tackle with boundless energy to overlap.

His existing understanding of Slot’s tactical demands would allow him to slot in immediately.

Vanderson (AS Monaco)

If Liverpool want a more physically imposing presence, the Brazilian is a standout candidate.

Long admired by Premier League scouts, Vanderson combines 6ft frame with blistering pace. He would be a more expensive option but offers the defensive solidity Slot seems to crave in that role.

Martim Fernandes (Porto):

The 19-year-old Porto right-back has been previously linked with a move to Liverpool.

The Reds have been among the top Premier League clubs who have heavily scouted him in the past.

He could provide decent cover and competition to the likes of Bradley and Frimpong for the right-back position.