Brazilian giants Flamengo have launched a stunning €40 million (£34.7m) bid for West Ham United playmaker Lucas Paquetá, igniting a high-stakes standoff in the January transfer window.

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, a verbal agreement on personal terms between the 28-year-old and his boyhood club is already “done and confirmed,” leaving the final decision entirely in the hands of the Hammers’ board.

While Flamengo are pushing to finalise the deal with “immediate effect,” West Ham remain firm in their stance.

?? Flamengo are pushing to sign Lucas #Paqueta with immediate effect. A verbal agreement between the 28 y/o and Flamengo is done and confirmed. Everything now depends on West Ham, and it is not easy. As things stand, there is no green light yet from the club. Talks ongoing.… pic.twitter.com/LnfvxmwF2R — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 12, 2026

The London club, currently embroiled in a grueling Premier League relegation battle under Nuno Espírito Santo, are desperate to keep their star man until at least the end of the season.

West Ham have reportedly rejected Flamengo’s opening approach, despite the significant fee on the table.

The club’s hierarchy views Lucas Paqueta as indispensable for their survival hopes, especially after the recent signing of Taty Castellanos to bolster the attack.

Plettenberg reports that while the Hammers have “blocked every offer” so far, Flamengo are undeterred and are expected to return with an improved proposal exceeding €40 million.

??? As reported today, West Ham are currently blocking every offer from Flamengo. However, a new bid of more than €40 million is expected. #WHUFC ?? https://t.co/KvWnT8SQJ8 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 12, 2026

For the West Ham board, the dilemma is whether to cash in on a player whose heart is clearly elsewhere or risk keeping an unhappy asset during a critical period of the campaign.

Lucas Paqueta pushing for a West Ham exit

The situation has turned sour behind the scenes, with a prominent insider on X claiming that Paqueta is on an “unofficial strike” to force the move.

The Brazilian international was notably absent from West Ham’s recent FA Cup victory over QPR, having reportedly asked not to be selected.

While the official reason given was a minor injury, sources close to the player indicate he is “disillusioned” with life in England.

Paqueta is allegedly pushing for the move not just for footballing reasons, but to return to a supportive environment in Brazil following a taxing period in the Premier League.

Paqueta’s time at West Ham

Paquetá’s tenure at the London Stadium has been a rollercoaster. Initially arriving as a record-signing and becoming a fan favorite for his flair and work rate, his career was nearly derailed by a long-running FA investigation into alleged betting breaches.

Though he was ultimately exonerated in July 2025 after a two-year ordeal, the mental toll has been evident.

Despite a brief resurgence, highlighted by a goal against Nottingham Forest where he famously mimicked throwing away a phone, his relationship with the English game remains strained.

With a World Cup on the horizon, Paqueta appears convinced that a return to the Maracana is the only way to find his peace and form again.