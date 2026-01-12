Man United in meltdown: What players feel about current crisis at Old Trafford

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are facing one of the most turbulent periods in their modern history, with the atmosphere inside the club described as volatile, frantic, and close to eruption, according to a trusted source on X.



Tensions have reportedly reached breaking point at both boardroom and ownership level, while morale within the dressing room has sunk to an “all-time low”.

Players are said to be deeply unhappy with the current direction of the club, raising serious questions about stability and leadership.

On the pitch, the results paint an equally bleak picture. United currently sit 7th in the Premier League, well below expectations for a squad of their size and investment.

Their domestic cup campaigns have also fallen apart: they were knocked out of the FA Cup, and their Carabao Cup journey ended disappointingly early.

Man United are failing to achieve all their targets

Such a run of setbacks has only intensified pressure throughout the club.

The recent sacking of Ruben Amorim has further highlighted the scale of the crisis. Amorim, appointed with the hope of leading United into a new era of consistency and structure, struggled to implement his ideas amid internal tensions and inconsistent performances.

His dismissal illustrates that the club hierarchy see the situation as untenable and that confidence in the current project has evaporated.

Behind the scenes, the search for an interim manager is now underway, adding another layer of uncertainty.

The two leading contenders, according to sources, are Michael Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjær, both former United players with strong emotional ties to the club.

Carrick has strengthened his coaching résumé with an impressive spell at Middlesbrough, while Solskjær remains a familiar and trusted figure among staff and fans after his previous tenure.

Red Devils are looking for an interim manager

United’s intention is to install an interim figure who can stabilise the team before making a permanent appointment at the end of the season.

However, the internal chaos, combined with a disjointed sporting vision, dressing-room dissatisfaction, and a fractured leadership structure has created an environment where even short-term management choices are clouded by anxiety and division.

Meanwhile, player frustration continues to grow. Sources suggest that several squad members feel the club lacks clear direction and that the repeated changes in leadership have left them uncertain about their roles and future.

