(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The chaotic Manchester United season has taken another dramatic turn as the club scrambles to appoint a new interim manager following a disastrous week under caretaker Darren Fletcher.

The Red Devils continue to struggle for stability, with Fletcher overseeing a lackluster 2-2 draw against Burnley followed by a demoralising 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

The results have left the club’s hierarchy with no choice but to accelerate their search for an experienced pair of hands to salvage the remainder of the campaign.

Michael Carrick now favourite ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

In a shock late twist, Michael Carrick has emerged as the clear favourite to take the reins at Old Trafford, jumping ahead of former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to a report from The Guardian, while Solskjaer was widely considered the frontrunner last week following initial discussions, the momentum has shifted significantly in Carrick’s favour over the weekend.

The decision follows a series of high-stakes meetings at the club’s Carrington training ground.

Carrick reportedly held extensive face-to-face talks with chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox on Thursday.

Solskjaer followed with his own interview on Saturday, but reports suggest the board was more impressed by Carrick’s vision for the immediate future.

While no formal offer has yet been made, United’s hierarchy is reportedly now “leaning heavily” toward appointing the former Middlesbrough boss until the end of the season.

Season in freefall as Manchester United crash out of all competitions