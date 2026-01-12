'He prefers Liverpool in any case' - Premier League star ready to snub Man City interest

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guéhi is emerging as one of the most sought-after defenders in the Premier League, but a new update suggests the 25-year-old has a clear preference should he leave Selhurst Park.

According to information shared on the Let Me Talk podcast, Guéhi would favour a move to Liverpool over Manchester City, despite strong and persistent interest from Pep Guardiola’s side.

Guéhi is approaching the final months of his contract and is expected to become a free agent in the summer.

While Crystal Palace have been keen to keep him until the end of the season, even if it means losing him for nothing, the growing pressure from top clubs could accelerate a January departure if a sizeable fee is offered.

Man City hold immediate interest in Marc Guéhi

For City, the urgency is clear. Injuries to Joško Gvardiol and Rúben Dias have left Guardiola short of options in central defense.

As a result, Guéhi has become a priority target, with City eager to strengthen defensively as they aim to maintain momentum in the Premier League title race and Champions League.

But despite City’s interest and the opportunity to play under one of the world’s greatest managers, the latest reports indicate Guéhi’s heart may lie elsewhere.

The podcast claims: “Guehi wants to stay until the summer and he prefers Liverpool in any case.”

This update will be welcomed by Liverpool officials, who have been monitoring Guéhi for months as part of their long-term defensive strategy.

With the future of Ibrahima Konaté uncertain due to ongoing contract discussions, and Virgil van Dijk entering the latter stages of his career, Liverpool view Guéhi as a ready-made successor capable of becoming a defensive pillar at Anfield for years to come.

Guéhi prefers a move to City’s rivals Liverpool

Guéhi’s consistent performances, leadership qualities, and composure on the ball have impressed Liverpool’s recruitment team.

His Premier League experience and status as a regular England international make him a particularly attractive option for Arne Slot, who values defenders comfortable both in duels and in build-up play.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, remain in a difficult position. Allowing their captain to leave in January could weaken their squad, but keeping him until the summer means losing a top asset for free.

City may be ready to push for a deal immediately, but Liverpool’s advantage could grow if Guéhi waits for a summer move.

Sources: Man City lead the chase for Premier League right-back wanted by top clubs