Report: Man United target prefers January move to Aston Villa

Conor Gallagher is beginning to assess his options and according to The Mirror, the England international is “interested in what Aston Villa have to offer”.

The report suggests that Gallagher, despite settling well at Atlético Madrid and maintaining a strong working relationship with manager Diego Simeone, is seriously considering a return to the Premier League this winter.

Gallagher has made 27 appearances for Atlético this season, proving his versatility and work rate in a system known for its tactical discipline.

However, persistent speculation about his future has refused to fade, and the midfielder is now believed to be open to exploring new opportunities.

Conor Gallagher to join Aston Villa in January?

A fee of around £35 million is said to be enough to tempt Atlético into negotiations, a figure considered a relative bargain for a 25-year-old established Premier League and England international.

Aston Villa’s interest is not sudden. The Midlands club attempted to sign Gallagher while he was still at Chelsea, but the move never materialised.

Now, with Villa pushing for Champions League qualification under Unai Emery, the timing appears ideal for both parties.

The Mirror reports that Gallagher is attracted to Villa’s project, a well-structured squad, top-level coaching, and a clear upward trajectory.

Villa’s hierarchy view him as a perfect fit for Emery’s dynamic, high-intensity midfield, offering energy, ball-winning ability, and late runs into the box. His Premier League experience and leadership qualities also make him an appealing long-term investment.

Gallagher not in favour of Man United move

But Aston Villa are not the only English side monitoring the situation. Manchester United have been strongly linked with Gallagher since the summer.

United are desperate to strengthen their midfield after a disappointing campaign, with injuries, inconsistency, and a lack of depth hindering their season.

However, Gallagher’s interest in Villa represents a major setback for United. The Red Devils had hoped their stature and need for reinforcements would give them an advantage, but Villa’s stability and upward momentum appear to be swaying the midfielder’s thinking.

