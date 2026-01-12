Sources: Man United sending scouts regularly to watch 22-year-old centre-back

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Sassuolo’s emerging centre-back Tarik Muharemović has rapidly become one of the most sought-after defenders of the winter transfer window, turning heads across Europe with his impressive performances in Serie A.

At just 22 years old, the Bosnian international has developed into one of Italy’s most consistent young defenders this season and the continent’s top clubs have taken notice.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United are all monitoring the defender closely as they assess long-term options to reinforce their back lines, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Meanwhile, Serie A heavyweights Inter and Juventus are keeping the door open for a potential move, with Juve having additional incentive due to a key clause in Muharemović’s contract.

From the Bundesliga, RB Leipzig have prepared a bid worth €25 million plus bonuses, signalling the seriousness of their intent.

Man United face competition for Muharemović

Muharemović joined Sassuolo only last summer from Juventus’ Next Gen squad for around €3 million, a move that has proven to be one of the bargains of the season.

However, Juventus inserted a critical clause entitling them to 50% of any future transfer fee, a factor which complicates negotiations, particularly for other Italian clubs.

Any team looking to sign the defender must effectively satisfy both Sassuolo and Juve, pushing the price up and adding layers to the negotiation process.

The young defender has made 17 appearances in Serie A for Sassuolo this season.

Despite mounting interest, Sassuolo are reluctant to sell in January. CEO Giovanni Carnevali has acknowledged that “there have been contacts but no official offers yet,” while stressing that the club’s valuation will increase depending on which clubs come forward.

Red Devils have sent scouts to watch him

Man United, in particular, have been sending scouts to watch the defender on multiple occasions.

The future of Harry Maguire is uncertain and United are expected to head into the market for a new centre-back.

Tottenham and Newcastle, both in the market for young, progressive defenders, are also expected to intensify their pursuit at the end of the season.

Given Sassuolo’s stance, a January move looks unlikely but the situation could change dramatically once the summer window opens.

For now, Sassuolo are braced for a bidding war and Europe’s top clubs are lining up for a defender whose rise shows no signs of slowing down.

Man United players believe star man will leave in 2026 due to current crisis