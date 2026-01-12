(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have dramatically entered the race for Conor Gallagher, launching a late bid to hijack Aston Villa’s proposed move for the England international.

Spurs have held a long-standing interest in the former Chelsea midfielder, but had remained quiet during the early stages of this window.

However, following Aston Villa’s formal approach earlier today, the North London club has decisively acted to bring their long-term target to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs launch bid for Conor Gallagher

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Tottenham have formally submitted a bid this evening, throwing Aston Villa’s negotiations into chaos.

While Villa were understood to be close to an agreement overnight, their proposal relies on a “loan formula” with conditional obligations, a structure that Atletico Madrid have been hesitant to accept.

In stark contrast, Spurs are prepared to pay approximately €40m (£34m) as a straight purchase.

This permanent cash offer is significantly more appealing to the Spanish giants, who are looking to raise immediate funds rather than wait for future triggers.

As reported by David Ornstein, the structure of the deal is likely to be the deciding factor. With Atletico reluctant to sanction a temporary exit, Tottenham’s willingness to buy Gallagher outright has immediately propelled them to the front of the queue.

The 25-year-old was heavily scouted by Spurs over the summer, and the club’s hierarchy has now decided that the opportunity to sign a Premier League-proven asset for a reasonable fee is too good to pass up.

? BREAKING: Spurs have made a bid for Conor Gallagher this evening after deciding to enter the race. Tottenham prepared to pay around €40m, as @David_Ornstein called. Straight purchase. Aston Villa were close to an agreement overnight, but Spurs have made their move. Villa… pic.twitter.com/nsvohuGjU4 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 12, 2026

Tottenham need Conor Gallagher after Rodrigo Bentancur injury setback

The urgency of Tottenham’s move is underscored by a fresh injury crisis in midfield.

The club received a significant blow this week with confirmation of another injury setback for Rodrigo Bentancur, leaving Thomas Frank short of high-energy options in the engine room.

Gallagher’s relentless pressing and box-to-box stamina are viewed as the ideal remedy for a midfield that has looked leggy in recent weeks.

For Gallagher, the move offers the crucial game time he craves. Having struggled for consistent starts in Madrid, he is desperate to return to the Premier League to reignite his international career.

With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon this summer, Gallagher knows he needs to be playing week-in, week-out to force his way into Thomas Tuchel’s England squad. A move to Spurs offers him the platform to do just that.