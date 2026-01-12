Tottenham forced to enter transfer market as midfielder is ruled out for three months

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Tottenham have suffered a significant setback in their already troubled season, with midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur now ruled out for three months after it was confirmed he requires surgery.

The Uruguayan, who has endured a difficult year with recurring injuries, is expected to return before the end of the campaign but his absence forces Spurs into emergency action in the January transfer market, according to Fabrizio Romano.

This news comes at a time when Thomas Frank’s team are already struggling for consistency. Spurs have endured a disappointing Premier League campaign, battling poor form, a loss of identity on the pitch, and a growing list of injury problems.

Adding to their frustrations, they were recently knocked out of the FA Cup, heightening pressure on Frank to turn things around quickly.

Tottenham have lack of depth in the midfield

With Bentancur sidelined, Tottenham’s midfield depth has been severely weakened. The club was already coping with long-term injuries to James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, two of their most creative and influential players.

Maddison’s absence has left a void in creativity and link-up play, while Kulusevski’s injury has removed an important outlet in transition and wide areas.

Now, with Bentancur unavailable until April, the situation has escalated into a full-blown selection crisis.

As a result, Spurs have no choice but to intensify their search for midfield reinforcements in January.

The club have just over two weeks left in the window to secure a signing capable of stabilising the centre of the pitch, providing defensive structure, and offering creativity.

Tottenham’s recruitment team are expected to explore both permanent signings and short-term loans, with multiple profiles under consideration.

Spurs will miss their reliable midfielder

Bentancur’s absence is particularly damaging given his importance to Tottenham’s midfield balance.

The midfielder has made 28 appearances for Spurs this season but now he will be sidelined for lengthy period.

Without him, Spurs have often lacked control in matches and have struggled to dominate possession or dictate tempo.

Whether Spurs can find the right midfielder in time may ultimately determine how salvageable the rest of their season is.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Tottenham star has threatened to leave the club over playing time