Tottenham appear to have successfully hijacked Aston Villa’s deal for Conor Gallagher. Fabrizio Romano gives the deal his trademark ‘Here we go’, sparking hope for a season turnaround.

In a dramatic twist to the January window, Tottenham have swooped in at the eleventh hour to secure Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, snatching the England international from under the noses of Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

Villa had reportedly entered formal talks with the Spanish side, but Spurs moved decisively on Monday to agree to a fee believed to be in the region of £35-40 million.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the move late last night with his signature “here we go,” validating reports that Gallagher has already informed Atletico of his desire to return to London.

This marquee signing marks a significant statement of intent from the Tottenham board, who have been under immense pressure to back manager Thomas Frank following a dismal first half of the campaign.

Insider hints at more January transfers for Tottenham

The signing of Souza and Gallagher appears to be just the beginning of a busy January for Spurs.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has fueled further excitement, suggesting that the Gallagher deal is merely the first domino to fall in a strategy designed to save Tottenham’s season.

Jones posted on X: “Tottenham’s move for Conor Gallagher is a sign of things to come. At least one other significant transfer will be coming soon. Ambition is high. Souza signing showed their focus on future talent. Gallagher shows how they will balance that with experience for the here and now.”

Jones’s update confirms that the club is now pivoting to “plug-and-play” starters who can handle the rigors of the Premier League immediately.

Tottenham need instant impact signings to save season

The need for experienced reinforcements like Gallagher has never been more acute.

Spurs currently sit in 14th place, a position that has left the fanbase restless and Thomas Frank fighting for his future in North London.

While Frank’s tactical setup has been criticised for being too passive, the lack of energy and bite in midfield has been a glaring weakness.

Gallagher, known for his relentless pressing and ability to drive the ball forward, offers the exact profile of “engine room” presence the squad has lacked.

However, one signing may not be enough to bridge the gap with the top half clubs.

If Jones’s prediction of “at least one other significant transfer” holds true, Spurs fans will be hoping for a senior forward, specially given Mathys Tel’s uncertain future at the club.

With the window open for two more weeks, the board seems ready to spend their way out of crisis mode to ensure the Thomas Frank era doesn’t end prematurely.