Michael Carrick is rapidly emerging as the frontrunner to become Manchester United’s interim manager, with growing support from within the club’s hierarchy and dressing room.

According to ESPN’s Mark Ogden, several senior figures at Old Trafford, including influential players, believe Carrick is the right man to steady the ship following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim.

United intend to confirm an interim appointment within the next 48 hours, and Carrick has now positioned himself at the top of the shortlist.

He has already held discussions with the club regarding the role, and insiders suggest he made a strong impression on INEOS and the football leadership team.

His calm personality, tactical understanding, and deep knowledge of Man United’s culture have reportedly resonated with key decision-makers.

Man United have decided to go with Carrick

Carrick is no stranger to crisis management at Old Trafford. In 2021, he stepped in as caretaker manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s departure and guided the team to positive results, including a Champions League victory over Villarreal and a resilient performance away at Chelsea.

His brief caretaker spell won him respect, demonstrating his ability to simplify the team’s structure and lift morale during turbulent periods.

Since leaving United, Carrick has enhanced his reputation as a manager with an impressive stint at Middlesbrough.

Carrick has internal backing at Old Trafford

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, who also held talks with the club, remains in contention, admired for his emotional connection to United and his ability to unify a fractured dressing room.

Solskjær is understood to be willing to return if asked, but the momentum behind Carrick is described as “significant”.

United’s urgency to appoint an interim manager reflects the fragile atmosphere at the club following weeks of poor performances, internal tension, and mounting pressure from supporters.

With a decision expected imminently, United appear increasingly poised to hand the reins, at least temporarily, to one of their most respected former midfielders.

