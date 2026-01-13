Report: Arsenal contact club over signing wonderkid who replicated famous Bergkamp skill

Breno Bidon in action for Corinthians (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly been in contact with Brazilian club Corinthians to ask for information over a potential transfer move for 20-year-old midfield gem Breno Bidon.

The highly-rated Brazil Under-20 international has attracted plenty of interest in recent times, and it seems the Gunners are stepping up their pursuit of the player.

Globo Esporte recently linked Bidon with Manchester United, but now TNT Sports Brasil claim Arsenal have contacted Corinthians about him.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but either way it seems inevitable that Bidon will earn a big move sooner rather than later.

Breno Bidon’s delightful tribute to an Arsenal legend

Bidon has previously gone viral for an absolutely delightful piece of skill that many have compared to the touch by Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp before scoring a famous goal against Newcastle.

This silky touch below may not have led to a goal, but it’s still fantastic to watch and a sign of a naturally gifted and intelligent footballer who’ll surely be warmly welcomed by the Emirates Stadium crowd…

It may just be one short clip, but it’s an example of why Bidon has become so highly rated and sought after by top teams.

For those who somehow don’t know the Bergkamp skill we’re talking about, here’s a clip below of one of the Premier League’s most iconic goals…

? On this day in 2002… Dennis Bergkamp scored one of the greatest Premier League goals of all time against Newcastle United ? pic.twitter.com/i9AiuX3faV — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 2, 2025

We’ll probably never see anyone quite like Bergkamp again, but if Arsenal can land Bidon and he has half as good a career as the Dutchman, that would probably go down as a success.

Corinthians, however, will surely do what they can to hold on to the 20-year-old for as long as possible as he’ll be hard to replace in their squad.