Deal blocked: Arsenal won't sell star this January amid transfer interest from PL club

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds the fans (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly not prepared to sell defender Ben White in this January’s transfer window despite reported interest from Everton.

The Gunners are seemingly keen to keep hold of White, according to football.london, with Everton’s interest also not yet confirmed anyway.

White has been a key player for Arsenal down the years, though he’s no longer the automatic first choice for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Jurrien Timber is now clearly Arsenal’s main right-back, starting most games in the last two seasons, though having a quality player like White is good for squad depth.

Arsenal could do with keeping Ben White after so many injuries

Arsenal will understandably be cautious after having so many injury problems so far this season.

White will surely have a role to play at some point, as the 28-year-old is capable of playing right-back or centre-back to a high standard.

AFC have already had a few games this season where they’ve had to rotate due to injuries in defence, with the likes of Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera filling in in the absence of the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba.

Letting White go in this context would surely be a big risk, so fans will surely be pleased to hear that the club aren’t planning to do so.

Who could leave Arsenal this January?

One imagines it will be a pretty quiet January window at the Emirates Stadium, both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

Arsenal won’t want to lose squad depth, so keeping White and other squad players makes sense, while there probably won’t be much other movement to speak of.

The north London giants had a busy summer as Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke, Christian Norgaard, Cristhian Mosquera, Piero Hincapie, and Kepa Arrizabalaga all joined.

Arteta can surely work with this squad and will also be boosted by the fact that Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have recently returned to fitness.