Arteta to change Arsenal star's position to accommodate transfer seen as too good to turn down

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could reportedly change Myles Lewis-Skelly’s position from full-back to midfield in the future.

This comes amid the Gunners’ surprise interest in signing Crystal Palace central defender Marc Guehi.

Arsenal already have so many options in defence, so it’s hard to see how Guehi would fit in, but it seems Arteta has a plan for this opportunity that’s apparently seen as too good to turn down.

According to a report from Football Transfers, the Spanish tactician sees Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori as his main two left-back options, which could mean Lewis-Skelly eventually moving into midfield.

That would mean two players for each defensive position – Jurrien Timber and Ben White at right-back, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes as the first-choice centre-backs, and Guehi alongside Cristhian Mosquera as backup.

Marc Guehi transfer latest: Will he choose Arsenal over other options?

Guehi could be a fine signing for Arsenal, and fans would surely love to see that kind of depth at the Emirates Stadium.

Still, the England international himself will also surely have other options that would give him a chance to get more playing time.

Football Transfers are among the outlets claiming that Manchester City are in talks over signing the Palace captain, and it’s easy to see him immediately being a starter there.

City need cover for injured duo Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias, whereas Arsenal are surely not going to be starting Guehi over Saliba or Gabriel any time soon.

Arsenal surely need to focus on attacking transfers

Arsenal’s interest in Guehi makes sense as he’s a top player nearing the end of his contract, but the north London giants surely have more pressing matters they should be focusing on.

Viktor Gyokeres has been really poor since joining from Sporting Lisbon in the summer, and that lack of a goal threat could come back to haunt them in a close title race.

Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are now both back from injury, but their overall fitness records aren’t that convincing, so that’s surely an area where Arsenal need to bring in more depth and competition.