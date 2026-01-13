(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are looking to strengthen their attacking unit and have identified Gonzalo Garcia as a target.

The 21-year-old is highly rated across Europe and has impressed at Real Madrid. According to a report from Fichajes, Aston Villa have offered €30 million in order to sign the Real Madrid striker. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to sanction his departure.

Garcia has four goals to his name this season.

Gonzalo Garcia needs game time

He is not a guaranteed starter for them, but he is a tremendous talent with a bright future. It would not be a surprise if Real Madrid refused to let him leave. He has all the tools to develop into a star, and he could be a key player for Real Madrid in the long run.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have been overly dependent on Ollie Watkins. They need more support in the attacking unit, and the €30 million investment could be worth it. Garcia has all the tools to develop into a quality player with the right guidance. Unai Emery might be able to bring out the best in the player.

Villa move could be ideal for Garcia

Joining Aston Villa would give Garcia a platform to showcase his qualities at the highest level. He would also get to play more often at the Premier League club. Sitting on the bench at Real Madrid will not benefit him. It could be detrimental to his development. He should seek regular opportunities, and moving to England could be ideal.

€30 million is a substantial offer for a young player like him, and it could help Real Madrid strengthen other areas of the squad. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to accept the Premier League club’s offer.