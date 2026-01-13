Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Feyenoord winger Anis Hadj Moussa.

The 23-year-old has done quite well for the Dutch outfit, and he has 10 goal contributions to his name this season. According to a report from Santi Aouna, Chelsea have been in contact with his agent, and it will be interesting to see if they follow up with an official proposal to get the deal done.

Chelsea is looking to add more quality and depth to the attacking unit, and the 23-year-old could be an interesting acquisition. He is a right-sided winger, but he is capable of operating on either flank. He will add pace, flair, and unpredictability going forward.

The opportunity to play for Chelsea will be exciting for him. It would be a step up in his career, and he would get to test himself in the Premier League. Regular football at the highest level could bring out the best in him and help fulfil his potential.

Moussa is highly rated at Feyenoord, but they would be open to sanctioning his departure for the right price. Chelsea is one of the wealthiest clubs in the world, and it will be interesting to see if they can submit an acceptable offer for the young attacker.

They have signed two strikers in the summer, but the likes of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap have not had ample service in the final third. Adding a quality wide player could prove to be a wise decision. He will help create opportunities for his teammates.

Chelsea have recently appointed Liam Rosenior as their new manager after a disappointing run of results. They will look to bounce back strongly during the second half of the season, and quality signings could help them turn things around.