Chelsea preparing €300m spending spree on world class La Liga talents

Chelsea FC logo and yellow 'breaking news' banner (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to spend as much as €300m on the transfers of Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez and Barcelona attacking midfielder Fermin Lopez.

The Blues seem prepared to change their transfer strategy slightly after recently focusing more on investing in young talents for the future ahead of ready-made superstar names.

However, a report from Fichajes now states that Chelsea could pay a huge amount for two proven talents from La Liga in the form of Alvarez and Lopez.

Chelsea fans will surely welcome this approach as Alvarez and Lopez both look like players who could make an impact and turn this team into winners straight away.

Can Chelsea pull of stunning €300m double transfer?

Of course, the transfer market is unpredictable and wanting players doesn’t always mean you’ll get them.

Fichajes’ report suggests, however, that Atletico could find it hard to say no to such a big offer for Alvarez, so that should help Chelsea.

Barca have also had financial issues in recent times, so cashing in on Lopez might be a decent business idea for them at this moment in time.

How Alvarez and Lopez could fit in at Chelsea

CFC have struggled with striker signings in the last few years, so it seems clear that a prolific scorer like Alvarez could come in and instantly become first choice.

The Argentina international has 40 goals in 82 games for Atletico, and previously also shone as a squad player at Manchester City.

By contrast, Nicolas Jackson, now out on loan at Bayern Munich, scored only 30 goals in 81 games in two seasons at Stamford Bridge, while Joao Pedro and Liam Delap have just nine between them since joining in the summer.

Lopez, meanwhile, could be an important upgrade in the attacking midfield department after Cole Palmer’s loss of form, while others like Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens have not yet had the desired impact since signing for the west London club.