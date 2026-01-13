Wolves have agreed their first signing of 2026. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Mateus Mane has been linked with a move away from Wolves in recent weeks.

The 18-year-old has impressed with his performances for the Premier League club, and clubs like Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle United are keeping tabs on him.

There have been rumours that top clubs could look to make a move for the talented young attacker, but Wolves are unwilling to sanction his departure any time soon. According to a report from Football Insider, the club wants to build the team around the talented young attacker and hopes to keep him long term.

The development will come as a blow for any club hoping to secure his signature.

Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider: “Yeah, for sure. I don’t think Wolves have any plans to sell Mateus Mane in the January window. “He has been a real bright spark for Wolves in what has been a dark season so far at Molineux. “Wolves won’t want to entertain losing such a bright young prospect such as Mane right now. “They want to keep hold of him and build a team around him because that’s how impressive his displays have been. “I think it would take a big offer for Wolves to consider selling them and I’m sure they’ll be desperate to keep holding them until the summer at least.”

It will be interesting to see if clubs like Chelsea, Newcastle or Manchester City decide to make a move for him at the end of the season. They could use more quality on the flanks, and the 18-year-old will add pace, flair, and unpredictability to the attack.

The opportunity to join some of the biggest clubs in the country will be exciting for the young attacker as well. However, he has a long-term contract with Wolves, and they are under no pressure to sell him.

They are fighting for survival right now, and they will want to stay in the Premier League and hold on to their brightest young prospects. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.