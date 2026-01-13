Casemiro of Manchester United fouls Pedro Neto of Chelsea. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

He has impressed with his performances in Italy, and the 26-year-old is on the radar of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham. According to a report from AS Roma Live, the goalkeeper is valued at €70 million, and the English clubs will have to pay up if they want to get the deal done.

Gian Piero Gasperini has heaped praise on Svilar recently: “He’s a top player, he brings a lot of points to his team. You could compare him to a 25-goal striker.”

Tottenham could use another quality goalkeeper, especially with the way Guglielmo Vicario has performed. The Italian has impressed at times, but he can be inconsistent. He also has a major weakness when dealing with aerial balls during set pieces.

More competition for places could help Tottenham improve as a team. It will be interesting to see if they decide to sign the 26-year-old as competition for the Italian.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are unhappy with the performance of Robert Sanchez. Signing the 26-year-old goalkeeper would be ideal for them as well. However, spending €70 million on him might not be acceptable for the London club. They need to improve other areas of the squad as well. Roma might have to be more reasonable with their demands.

As far as Manchester United are concerned, Altay Bayindir and Andre Onana are likely to be sold permanently at the end of the season. They need to replace them with a reliable goalkeeper, and the 26-year-old Roma star could be ideal for them. It remains to be seen which of the three clubs decides to follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done.

They are unlikely to spend €70 million on the keeper, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.