Crystal Palace are looking to strengthen their attacking unit and want to sign a reliable goal scorer.

According to former Premier League scout Mick Brown, they have concerns regarding Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eddie Nketiah.

Palace want to replace Mateta and Nketiah

“The strikers are a concern for Crystal Palace,” he told Football Insider. “Not just on the pitch because we know they’ve struggled for goals, but off it as well, because Mateta’s contract situation is going to become a problem. “There’s so much uncertainty about him and whether he might leave, because it doesn’t look like he’s going to sign a new deal at the moment. “Nketiah has never really got started at Palace and he keeps picking up these injuries, you get the feeling they’d be open to replacing him if the opportunity came along. “So they’re looking at strikers, younger ones for the future and potential replacements for now, in case they have to go out and replace Mateta and Nketiah.”

Palace could use upgrades on Mateta and Nketiah

Mateta has been an excellent performer for Crystal Palace over the years, but he has not been at his best this season. It will be interesting to see if Crystal Palace can bring in a younger alternative with more potential. They have put together an impressive squad, and they are competing in European football. They need to improve the team if they want to sustain that level.

Signing a quality striker could prove to be a wise decision for them in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Nketiah has been a useful player for them. However, they need better players if they want to fight for trophies regularly and compete in European football. They have recently won the FA Cup and the Community Shield. They will want to sustain that level. They need quality players in order for that to happen.

It will be interesting to see if they can bring in the right reinforcements over the next few windows. A reliable finisher could add a new dimension to the attacking unit and transform them in the final third.