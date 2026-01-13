Man United legend "was offered role" under Michael Carrick but turned it down

Manchester United legend Darren Fletcher reportedly turned down the chance to continue with a role in the first-team coaching staff under Michael Carrick.

According to Laurie Whitwell of the Athletic, Man Utd are closing in on hiring Carrick as interim manager, but Fletcher has decided to return to a role with the club’s Under-18s.

The former Scotland international had been caretaker manager of the Red Devils for two games, but it seems he won’t be continuing with the senior side, despite some other Old Trafford legends coming back.

“Darren Fletcher was offered role but wants to continue leading U18s,” Whitwell posted on X.

Can Manchester United bounce back with Michael Carrick at the helm?

It’s been a pretty dire last year or so for United, who recently sacked Ruben Amorim, and it seems many of the club’s former players are keen to see an appointment like this.

Even if Carrick is relatively inexperienced at the highest level of management, that United ‘DNA’ might be a good antidote to Amorim’s unpopular playing style at Old Trafford.

Darren Fletcher applauds the Manchester United fans
Darren Fletcher applauds the Manchester United fans (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Still, it’s also worth noting that Fletcher didn’t have the desired impact in his two games as caretaker manager, with MUFC drawing with Burnley and then losing to Brighton to exit the FA Cup.

Carrick did an impressive job during a spell in charge of Middlesbrough, but this will surely be a big step up for the 44-year-old.

United will then likely go for someone more proven and experienced in the summer, but it could be a long second half of the season at Old Trafford.

