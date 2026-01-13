First January signing: Man United step up efforts to sign 28-year-old midfielder

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are considering a move for Rúben Neves, with the club preparing to make the 28-year-old midfielder their first signing of the January transfer window, according to The Guardian.

The Old Trafford hierarchy have reportedly given the green light to pursue several names on their winter shortlist, and Neves has quickly emerged as one of the most attainable targets.

Neves, currently at Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, is understood to be available for around £20 million, a figure that United view as exceptional value for a player of his calibre and Premier League experience.

The Saudi club are willing to entertain offers as they adjust their squad for the second half of their season, opening the door for a return to English football.

Man United have serious issues in the midfield

United’s midfield has been an area of glaring concern throughout the campaign.

Casemiro’s recurring injuries and declining physicality, combined with inconsistency from Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo have left the team lacking control, tempo, and balance in the centre of the pitch.

With Bruno Fernandes increasingly carrying the creative burden, the need for a reliable, composed, deep-lying midfielder has become a priority.

Neves is a proven Premier League midfielder

Neves fits that profile perfectly. The former Wolverhampton Wanderers captain established himself as one of the Premier League’s most technically gifted midfielders over a six-year spell.

Renowned for his long-range passing, composure under pressure and ability to dictate play from deep, Neves brings qualities United have been missing for a very long time.

At 28, Neves still has several peak years ahead of him, and the opportunity to join one of England’s biggest clubs could appeal to a player who left Europe earlier than most expected.

Sources indicate that Neves is open to a Premier League return. Neves would not only bring instant quality but also much-needed leadership and experience to an unbalanced squad.

