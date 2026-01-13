How EPL Relegation Battle is Shaping Up at Start of 2026

Photo by Peter Glaser on Unsplash

Commonly discussed as the best league in the world, the English Premier League is home to some of world football’s biggest and most supported teams. Because of this, the league attracts significant sponsorship and interest, generating millions each year for the 20 clubs that compete in it.

While the modern game has a strong focus on European qualification, and leagues like the EPL being privy to multiple Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League places, it has created a feeling of apathy among the top teams who are all but guaranteed access every year.

In stark contrast, the relegation battle has much bigger consequences, with teams that drop down to the Championship facing significant revenue drops. This makes it one of the more interesting battles taking place in English Football, with sports betting operators creating a variety of markets for fans to explore, with this list curated by eSportsInsider providing competitive odds.

Despite having half a season to go, the odds don’t make great reading for Wolves and Burnley fans. Odds of around 1/20 for them to go down indicate that Burnley have little chance of digging themselves out of trouble despite being within touching distance of their competitors.

Wolves, however, have been completely written off, with odds of 1/1000 speaking volumes. Taking just 3 points from their opening 19 games, and being without a victory going into the new year, puts them in very real danger of beating Derby County’s unwanted record from the 2007/08 season, when they amassed just 11 points for the season.

While it is still mathematically possible for both teams to survive, bookmakers are looking at West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Leeds, and Bournemouth as being the most likely to fill the final relegation spot. West Ham have endured a nightmare start to the season, and news that Manchester City’s Nathan Ake has turned down an approach is a bad start to January, where they will be hopeful of strengthening.

Nottingham Forest had defied critics after their return to the Premier League and their tactic of loading their squad with big signings. They seemed to cement their place in the league and earned European football this year, playing in the Europa League after controversially taking Crystal Palace’s place.

This season’s domestic form has been disastrous, though, with the club hovering just above the relegation zone. The club started the season with Nuno Espirito Santo, before being fooled into appointing the hapless Ange Postecoglou, who lasted just 8 games. The team has now looked to Sean Dyche to steady the ship, and his no-nonsense approach could be just what is needed.

Leeds who were promoted from the Championship owe their decent league position to the form of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and the club will be hopeful that they can pick up enough points to avoid trouble.

Bournemouth have a bit of a buffer, but the potential loss of star player Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City would be a big loss that they would struggle to replace.