"No breakthrough" - David Ornstein delivers worrying Liverpool transfer update

Liverpool have not had a breakthrough in contract talks with key central defender Ibrahima Konate as he nears the end of his Reds contract.

The France international has been an important part of the Liverpool squad since joining in the summer of 2021, going on to make 161 appearances for the club in total, and helping them win the Premier League title last season.

However, it seems Konate might be set to move on at the end of this campaign, with there seemingly being no progress on the 26-year-old agreeing terms on a new deal.

That’s according to David Ornstein in the X post below as he states that Liverpool look set to prioritise a new centre-back signing for the summer…

“Liverpool summer focus expected to be centre-back – no breakthrough on Konate contract + Van Dijk / Gomez expiring in 2027. Right-back recruitment not planned by #LFC this window & Salah staying but situation one to watch at end of season,” Ornstein said.

How can Liverpool replace Ibrahima Konate?

Konate is one of the top defenders in Europe, so losing him would be a big blow for Liverpool, though there could be decent options out there to replace him.

Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is another leading defensive player who’s coming towards being a free agent, so LFC might be able to snap him up for that position.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have also been linked with talented young Sporting Lisbon centre-back Ousmane Diomande, as per Fichajes.

We’ve also previously been informed of Newcastle’s Sven Botman being a LFC target, so that could be another option for the Merseyside giants to consider.

Konate, meanwhile, will surely have his pick of top European clubs after the fine form he’s shown during his time at Anfield, as well as at former club RB Leipzig.

Still with his peak years ahead of him, Konate makes sense as an ideal signing for the present and future of anyone looking to rebuild their defence on the cheap this summer.