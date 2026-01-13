(Photo by GSI/Icon Sport/David Ramos - UEFA via Getty Images)

Real Madrid have parted ways with Xabi Alonso just seven months into his tenure, a ruthless decision that has sent shockwaves through European football.

The club announced the mutual agreement on Monday, less than 24 hours after a damaging 3-2 defeat to arch-rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia.

Despite arriving in Madrid as one of the world’s most coveted tactical minds, Alonso’s reign was abruptly cut short following a run of inconsistent form and reported dressing room friction with key ‘Galacticos.’

Former defender Álvaro Arbeloa has been immediately installed as his replacement, but the swift dismissal of a club legend has drawn sharp criticism from across the footballing world, including from former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp addresses Real Madrid links

Speaking to ServusTV (quotes via The Mirror) shortly after the news broke, Jurgen Klopp, currently the Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull, wasted no time defending Xabi Alonso.

Klopp appeared visibly baffled by the decision, citing Alonso’s proven pedigree at Bayer Leverkusen as evidence that the failure lay with the environment, not the coach.

“(My phone) actually has (been ringing) – though not from Madrid. But yes, there were definitely a few people who felt they had to contact me directly about it!

“I was surprised, that’s true, genuinely surprised. If Xabi Alonso, who over the last two years in Leverkusen has shown what an outstanding coaching talent he is… is then forced to leave Madrid just six months later, it shows a few things. I think it’s another sign that something isn’t quite right there at the moment.”

Why Klopp is unlikely to be tempted by Real Madrid

Klopp’s comment that “something isn’t quite right” at the Bernabeu hints at a fundamental ideological clash between the German’s philosophy and the distinct culture of Los Blancos.

Throughout his career, Klopp has demanded total autonomy, time to build a “project,” and a collective ethos where the system is the star.

Real Madrid, conversely, operates as a star-driven enterprise where managers are often facilitators rather than architects.

The “Galactico” model, prioritising commercial individualism and immediate silverware over long-term structural stability, is the antithesis of the patience Klopp enjoyed at Mainz, Dortmund, and Liverpool.

In Madrid, player power reigns supreme; managers who rotate stars or demand tactical discipline over individual flair often find themselves isolated.

For Klopp, a manager who thrives on emotional connection and unity, walking into a dressing room where a club legend like Alonso can be discarded after half a season likely represents not just a risky career move, but a fundamental betrayal of his footballing values.