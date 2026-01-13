(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United have been heavily linked with a move for the Union Berlin defender Danilho Doekhi in recent weeks.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Daniel Fake is very interested in signing the 27-year-old and hopes to wrap up the move quickly.

Leeds eye a bargain move for Doekhi

The player will be out of contract at the end of the season, and Leeds are hoping to sign him on a free transfer. It will be interesting to see if they can secure a pre-contract agreement with the Netherlands defender.

Meanwhile, a move in January is not completely ruled out for now. It will be interesting to see whether Leeds are willing to pay a nominal fee to expedite the move. They need more quality and depth in the defensive unit, and the 27-year-old would be an excellent addition. They are currently fighting for survival in the Premier League, and signing the Netherlands defender in January could be a masterstroke.

Danilho Doekhi could be an asset

Apart from being a quality defender, he is exceptional at attacking set pieces. Doekhi has six goals to his name in all competitions this season. He could be lethal during pieces, and he could add a new dimension to Leeds’ attack as well.

The prospect of moving to the Premier League will be exciting for the defender, and he will look to prove himself in English football. At 27, this is the right time for him to take on a bigger challenge. The move to England would be ideal for him. It remains to be seen whether Leeds can wrap up the move in the coming months.

Leeds will be fully focused on surviving in the Premier League for now. They have improved in recent weeks, and they will look to sustain their current run of form.