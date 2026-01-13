Mohamed Salah and David Ornstein (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly still planning to keep hold of star forward Mohamed Salah until the end of his contract in 2027.

However, the Reds may also be open to ending Salah’s deal early if things don’t settle down at Anfield after his notable bust-up with manager Arne Slot.

That’s according to the latest information being reported by the Athletic, which states that Liverpool’s current hope is for things to quieten down on the Salah front.

The Egypt international was recently brought back into the team before departing for AFCON, but it’s hard to ignore the major row he had with Slot earlier this season.

Mohamed Salah’s outburst against Liverpool manager Arne Slot

After a run of games when he was left on the bench by Slot, Salah slammed the LFC manager and said they no longer had any relationship.

Slot was later quoted by BBC Sport as saying he’d have talks with Salah, and these ultimately led to the 33-year-old getting back into the team.

Still, it’s hard to imagine Salah will continue to play often as he’s undoubtedly suffered something of a dip in form this season.

Salah only has five goals and four assists in 19 games in the Premier League and Champions League so far this season – far from his usual high standards.

Salah PL stats by January 2024/25 2025/26 Goals 18 4 Assists 11 3

Is it time for Salah and Liverpool to part ways?

It could be that an early exit would actually be the best thing for all parties involved, even if Liverpool fans will undoubtedly find it difficult to say goodbye to a club legend.

Salah is one of Liverpool’s all-time greats, scoring 250 goals in 421 games for the Merseyside giants, and helping them win two Premier League titles and the Champions League among other major honours.

Still, every player has to come to an end eventually, and it seems like Slot probably needs a younger talent to become the main man in his front three now.