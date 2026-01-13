(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Juventus are exploring the possibility of bringing Federico Chiesa back to Turin on loan, but Liverpool have made it clear they will only consider a permanent transfer, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Italian international, once one of Serie A’s most electrifying attackers, is now facing an uncertain future at Anfield as he struggles for regular minutes under Arne Slot.

Chiesa joined Liverpool with high expectations, but his role this season has increasingly shifted toward that of a rotation player.

Despite contributing important moments as a super-sub, he has not managed to convince Slot that he deserves a consistent place in the starting XI.

Federico Chiesa has struggled at Liverpool

With competition from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah, Chiesa has found himself slipping down the pecking order.

Slot has even preferred Jeremie Frimpong in the wide attacking position recently over Chiesa.

Chiesa has played only 228 minutes in the Premier League this season for the defending champions.

The lack of playing time has opened the door for a potential return to Serie A, where Chiesa produced the best football of his career with Fiorentina and Juventus.

The 28-year-old previously thrived in Italy’s top flight, winning the Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament award and emerging as one of the most feared wingers in Europe before injuries and tactical mismatches disrupted his momentum.

Juventus see an opportunity to help revive Chiesa’s career and are eager to bring him back into a familiar environment.

The Turin hierarchy believe he can rediscover his old form under a system tailored to his strengths, particularly his explosive dribbling and ability to attack space from wide areas.

Reds are looking for a permanent sale

However, Liverpool’s stance complicates the situation. The Reds have no interest in a short-term arrangement and prefer a permanent sale to generate funds for future squad planning.

Chiesa, for his part, is weighing his options. While he remains committed to fighting for his place, the lure of returning to Serie A, where he is adored and where his playing style is fully understood, is strong.

Juventus, who continue to restructure their squad and integrate more dynamic wide players, see him as an ideal addition for their next phase.

“Really pushing” – Fabrizio Romano names player Liverpool are desperate to sign