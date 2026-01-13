Man City ready to meet all demands to sign 25-year-old in January window

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Manchester City are prepared to meet Crystal Palace’s full financial demands to sign defender Marc Guéhi in the January transfer window, according to The Independent.

With interest in the England international soaring across Europe, City have decided they cannot afford to wait until the summer and are ready to move aggressively to beat their rivals to his signature.

Guéhi has emerged as one of the most coveted centre-backs in the market, attracting strong interest from Liverpool, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid.

With his contract at Selhurst Park expiring at the end of the season, several elite clubs are lining up to pitch long-term projects to the 25-year-old defender.

However, Man City’s situation has added urgency to the race.

Man City are going through an injury crisis

Pep Guardiola’s side are currently grappling with injuries to key centre-backs Joško Gvardiol and Rúben Dias, leaving them short in a crucial phase of the season.

As a result, the club’s hierarchy has decided to act now, even if it means paying a premium for a player they might otherwise have pursued on a free transfer in the summer.

Crystal Palace, aware of Guéhi’s soaring value and widespread demand, are holding firm on their valuation.

Financially, selling Guéhi in the winter transfer window makes sense for them as they would be getting a transfer fee for a player who would soon be available for free.

They would have preferred to keep him till the end of the season but it makes no sense for them as far as finances are concerned.

Guardiola’s team face intense competiton for Guéhi

Rivals Liverpool and Arsenal have been tracking the defender for months but are believed to prefer a summer move.

Bayern Munich see him as a key target for their defensive rebuild, while Real Madrid have been exploring future signings to reinforce their ageing back line.

Guéhi himself is taking time to evaluate his options, with Champions League football, guaranteed minutes, tactical fit, and long-term project direction all factors in his decision.

City’s offer of immediate first-team involvement, coupled with the chance to work under Guardiola, may be difficult to turn down.

Talks opened: Man City midfielder involved in talks over summer move as free agent