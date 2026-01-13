Medical booked: Tottenham edge closer to €40m signing of ex-Chelsea midfielder

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Conor Gallagher is expected to fly to England on Tuesday to undergo his medical and finalise the remaining details of a long-term contract ahead of completing his move to Tottenham, according to The Athletic.

A €40 million permanent agreement is already in place between Spurs and Atlético Madrid.

Tottenham have moved swiftly to secure the 25-year-old midfielder, accelerating negotiations after suffering yet another major setback in midfield.

The latest blow came with Rodrigo Bentancur’s injury, which will sideline the Uruguayan for at least three months following surgery.

With James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski also enduring lengthy spells out earlier in the season, Spurs’ midfield depth has been stretched to the limit, forcing the club into urgent action.

Conor Gallagher to Tottenham is getting closer

Gallagher, who previously spent the entirety of his professional career in England prior to joining Atlético, brings a wealth of Premier League experience back to North London.

Before his move to La Liga, he played 99 Premier League matches for Chelsea, Crystal Palace, and West Bromwich Albion, earning a reputation for his relentless energy, pressing intensity, and box-to-box versatility.

Tottenham see him as a player who can immediately stabilise their midfield structure, offer attacking runs from deep, and contribute defensively with his high work rate.

The €40m fee represents strong value for a player in his prime, especially amid rising prices for Premier League-proven midfielders.

Spurs have booked a medical for Tuesday

Once the medical is completed and contract details are finalised, Gallagher is expected to become Tottenham’s first major signing of the January window and one that could transform their midfield outlook for the second half of the season.

His arrival will not only ease the burden caused by Bentancur’s injury, but also provide the energy and consistency that Spurs have lacked during a turbulent campaign.

With the deal all but done, Tottenham appear to have beaten competition from several Premier League rivals and secured a midfielder capable of making an immediate impact under Frank’s evolving system.

