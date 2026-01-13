Michael Carrick decides first major move as he prepares to take charge of Man United

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Michael Carrick is preparing to assemble a familiar and trusted coaching team as he closes in on becoming Manchester United’s interim manager, with Jonathan Woodgate expected to join him at Old Trafford, according to Ben Jacobs.

Woodgate previously worked alongside Carrick at Middlesbrough, where the pair earned praise for implementing a progressive style of play and guiding the club into Championship playoff contention.

Carrick’s appointment as interim boss is expected to be confirmed within the next 24 hours, as United look to restore structure and stability following a chaotic and underwhelming season.

The move marks a return to the club for Carrick, who spent more than a decade at United as a player and later served on the coaching staff under José Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Michael Carrick has decided his coaching team

In addition to Woodgate, Carrick is also exploring the possibility of adding Darren Fletcher and Jonny Evans to his support staff.

Fletcher, already embedded within United’s technical setup, brings deep tactical insight and institutional knowledge, while Evans is seen as an experienced and respected figure capable of improving defensive organisation and offering a unique player-coach perspective.

Together, this group forms a coaching unit built around continuity, familiarity with the club, and a modern understanding of Man United’s football philosophies.

The club hierarchy believe that Carrick’s calm temperament, tactical clarity, and strong relationships within the dressing room make him the ideal figure to steady the squad until a permanent manager is appointed at the end of the season.

Carrick is expected to bring stability to Man United

United’s leadership hopes this setup will bring much-needed stability to a dressing room that has struggled with confidence, identity, and consistency.

With the club exiting both domestic cups early and languishing outside the top four, the interim team’s immediate priorities will be to unify the squad, solidify defensive structure, and restore belief ahead of a demanding final stretch of the campaign.

Now, with confirmation imminent, supporters will soon see the beginning of a new, if temporary, chapter led by one of the club’s most respected modern figures.

