(Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Manchester United are on the brink of confirming a familiar face as their next caretaker manager, with club legend Michael Carrick poised to return until the end of the season.

Following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim and an unsuccessful interim spell under Darren Fletcher, the 44-year-old has reached a verbal agreement to steady a campaign that is rapidly slipping off course.

With paperwork expected to be completed imminently, Carrick has already begun identifying problem areas in the squad ahead of a daunting Manchester derby this weekend.

Michael Carrick wants Man United to bolster two positions

Manchester United’s caretaker appointment may be temporary, but Michael Carrick’s early demands suggest major changes are coming fast.

According to an update from a prominent insider on X, the incoming boss has identified two critical areas that require urgent surgery.

“We can confirm Michael Carrick would ideally like to bring in two new players. Defender & midfielder,” the insider posted on X.

Amorim’s turbulent 14-month reign, and the fragility of a backline that has leaked goals consistently this campaign.

With the winter window open until early February, Carrick appears determined to add a commanding center-back and a ball-playing number six to implement his preferred possession-based system, signaling that he intends to fight for a permanent role rather than merely acting as a stop-gap.

Can Carrick save Manchester United’s season?

The task facing Michael Carrick is monumental. He inherits a squad that sits 7th in the Premier League, already eliminated from both domestic cups following Sunday’s shock FA Cup exit to Brighton.

The Amorim experiment ended in disaster, with the Portuguese manager leaving the club languishing 17 points behind league leaders Arsenal and seemingly drifting into mid-table obscurity.

Carrick’s previous three-game caretaker stint in 2021 remains the only unbeaten managerial reign in the post-Ferguson era, but the stakes are higher now.

With the Champions League places drifting further out of reach, his primary objective will be to restore confidence and tactical discipline to a fractured dressing room.

His first test could not be tougher: a clash against Manchester City at Old Trafford.

If Carrick can navigate the tough start and secure the signings he reportedly desires, he may just salvage some pride from a season that threatened to be a total write-off.