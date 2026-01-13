(Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

All eyes will be on Old Trafford this Saturday as Michael Carrick begins his second stint in the Manchester United dugout with the ultimate stress test, a Manchester derby against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Tasked with halting a season that is rapidly unraveling, Carrick is expected to make immediate tactical changes after taking over from Ruben Amorim.

Despite having only a handful of training sessions to work with a low-confidence squad, early signs suggest the caretaker boss is ready to move decisively away from the system that failed under his predecessor.

Expected Man United XI vs Man City under Michael Carrick

Carrick’s willingness to alter the structure so quickly underlines the urgency of United’s situation.

The Amorim-era back three failed to provide defensive solidity or midfield control, and with top-four hopes fading, Carrick appears determined to restore balance rather than persist with a flawed approach.

The most significant shift expected in Saturday’s lineup is a return to a back four.

During his impressive tenure at Middlesbrough, Carrick favored a fluid 4-2-3-1, a system that suits the current United personnel far better than the previous regime’s formation.

Lammens will retain his place in goal, but the defense protecting him is set for a reshuffle.

Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw are expected to operate as traditional full-backs, flanking a center-back partnership of Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martínez.

In midfield, Carrick is likely to prioritise control and could bring back Kobbie Mainoo to the side, who struggled for game time under Ruben Amorim.

He could play in a two-man midfield alongside Manuel Ugarte. This double pivot will liberate captain Bruno Fernandes to return to his preferred No. 10 role, freeing him from the defensive burdens of the previous system.

On the wings, the pace of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha will be vital for counter-attacks, with Benjamin Sesko, who has found his goalscoring form post Amorim, expected to lead the line.

Carrick says he knows what it takes to succeed at Man United

Speaking at his unveiling, the new caretaker manager struck a tone of defiance and optimism.

Acknowledging the weight of the task ahead, Carrick emphasised his deep connection to the club’s DNA.

“Having the responsibility to lead Manchester United is an honour,” Carrick said. “I know what it takes to succeed here; my focus is now on helping the players to reach the standards that we expect at this incredible club, which we know that this group is more than capable of producing.”

Carrick also dismissed suggestions that he would need time to learn the squad, pointing to his previous coaching roles at Carrington. “I have worked with a number of the players already and have obviously continued to watch the team closely in recent years, I have total belief in their talents, dedication and ability to be successful here.”

With the top four drifting out of sight, Carrick’s final message was a rallying cry to a fanbase desperate for stability. “There is still a lot to fight for this season, we are ready to pull everyone together and give the fans the performances that their loyal support deserves.”