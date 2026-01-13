(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Speculation surrounding Micky van de Ven’s future at Tottenham has intensified after a sensational insider claim linked the defender with a dream move to Liverpool.

According to a report from a trusted source on X, the Dutch international is pushing towards a summer exit, with Anfield identified as his preferred destination.

The timing of the rumour has raised eyebrows, coming amid growing unrest at Spurs and a season that has begun to unravel both on and off the pitch.

Micky van de Ven wants Liverpool move

The link to Merseyside has been reignited, with the insider suggesting that the 24-year-old is actively pushing for a summer exit.

While transfer rumors are common, the specificity of the claim, labeling Anfield as Van de Ven’s preferred landing spot, has turned heads.

The post read:

“EXCLUSIVE BREAKING BOMBSHELL! Micky van de Ven is READY TO BLOW UP THE TRANSFER MARKET this summer – and guess what?! Our EXCLUSIVE sources are screaming: **LIVERPOOL** is his DREAM DESTINATION!!!” https://twitter.com/indykaila/status/2011090998831825257?s=20

Liverpool have long admired Van de Ven

Liverpool have long admired the defender’s blistering pace and ball-playing ability, traits that align perfectly with Arne Slot’s high-line philosophy.

If the insider’s report holds weight, the Reds could be handed a significant advantage in any potential bidding war, bypassing the need to convince the player of the project.

For Van de Ven, a move to Liverpool would offer Champions League football and a chance to unite with his compatriots in a side competing for major honors, a stark contrast to his current situation in North London.

Signs Van de Ven may be unhappy at Tottenham

Certain incidents this season may suggest that the ‘world-class‘ player may not be very happy at Tottenham.

Earlier in the season, the Dutch defender appeared to snub Thomas Frank at full-time following the defeat to London rivals Chelsea.

And Van de Ven made headlines again after he angrily confronted the Tottenham supporters following the 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth earlier this month.

What a mess. Thomas Frank booed. van de Ven, Porro and Palhinha confronting fans at the full-time whistle.#COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/3x1Y4pYBBc — Chris Cowlin (@ChrisCowlin) January 7, 2026

His recent interviews with Sky Sports have fans suggesting that the player could be working towards leaving the club.

Is Van de Ven the perfect Virgil van Dijk replacement?

From Liverpool’s perspective, the timing could not be better. The future of club captain Virgil van Dijk remains a looming question mark.

Although the veteran signed an extension keeping him at Anfield until 2027, he will be 36 years old by the time that deal expires.

With Van Dijk entering the peak of his career, Liverpool must act decisively to secure a long-term successor.

Van de Ven is widely viewed as the natural heir to the throne, left-footed, physically dominant, and Dutch.

Furthermore, with Van Dijk’s contract ticking down, Liverpool’s hierarchy might see the summer of 2026 as the opportune moment to “cash in” on their legendary captain or at least bring in his replacement to learn under him for a season.

If Spurs are forced to sell their unsettled star, Liverpool will likely be waiting at the front of the queue.